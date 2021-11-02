The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library donated 520 books to USD 475 elementary schools and to St. Xavier’s Catholic School as part of the library’s book donation program, Donating Books to Promote Literacy.
DBPL at DBPL raises funds through grants, events, and gifts to facilitate community members’ access to literature and to help build literacy skills.
The donated books will be delivered to the schools during the first part of November. Each school will receive 40 books for use in either their school libraries, individual classrooms, or for distribution to students. The donated books are a variety of fiction and non-fiction for grades K-5.
The opportunity to provide these schools with the books comes from the generous support of community members, businesses and organizations who have contributed to or sponsored DBPL at DBPL fundraising events. For more information on DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy, please contact Dorothy Bramlage Public Library at 785-238-4311 or email kellyl@jclib.org.
