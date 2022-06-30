The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Foundation is holding a Triple Trivia Night July 14 to benefit the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Foundation and the project to build a new library for Junction City, Fort Riley and Geary County.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Spin City, 915 S. Washington St. in Junction City. The event is for adults-only, and tickets cost $40 each or $100 for three, including per three-person team or for audience members.
Tickets will be available through July 13 at the library or from any committee member. They can also be purchased online at www.jclib.org and picked up at the will call table at the event. As supplies last, tickets will be available at the door for $45 each or $130 for a three-person team.
In addition to the trivia contest, the event will feature food, a cash bar, a 50-50 drawing and a gift basket silent auction. Ticket price will also include one free drink ticket. Ticket purchasers and attendees for this event must be at least 21 years of age.
The event will feature 27 teams of three who will vie in three single elimination rounds to see who will be crowned the Triple Trivia pop culture champions of 2022. Questions and video clips will cover music, movies and television across multiple decades from the 1950’s to the present.
The contest will be led by entertainer Dave Lewis, former voice of the Kansas State Wildcats and current host of his Game Show Road Show series.
For additional information about the event, contact Susan Moyer at 785-238-4311 or susanm@jclib.org.
