The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is proud to announce that our fourth StoryWalk JC will be available for the public to take part in beginning Friday, October 1.
StoryWalk JC is a program that allows families to take a walk and read a story at the same time. Downtown Junction City businesses have partnered with the library to help with this fun program by putting up pages of the story in their windows for patrons to read.
This month’s story is "We’re Going on a Leaf Hunt" by Steve Metzger.
The StoryWalk JC begins and ends at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library. Participants can stop by the Young People’s Department for this month’s StoryWalk JC activity sheet. This month’s activity sheet is a simple fill in the blanks with the missing words from the story.
Once completed, participants can come back to the Young People’s Department to turn in their activity sheet for a free prize: a Fall Leaves Pinwheel! Last day to participate in StoryWalk JC or receive a prize is November 28. For more information, please contact the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library at 785-238-4311 or email kellyl@jclib.org.
