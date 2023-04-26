Challenge Award

State Board of Education member Deena Horst, right, presents the Challenge Award to Grandview Plaza Elementary Principal Mallory Larsen on Monday, April 17 at the 2023 State of Education celebration.               (Ryan D. Wilson/The Union)

A Geary County school was one of 16 in the state to receive the Challenge Award from the Kansas State Department of Education.

“Kansas leads the world in the success of each student,” State Board of Education member Deena Horst said in presenting the award to Grandview Plaza Elementary Principal Mallory Larsen last Monday. “The school we’re honoring this evening (Grandview Plaza Elementary) is making a real difference for our most at-risk population. As a retired teacher, I know first hand how much hard work and commitment it takes to make sure each child learns all they possibly can learn.”

