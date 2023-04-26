State Board of Education member Deena Horst, right, presents the Challenge Award to Grandview Plaza Elementary Principal Mallory Larsen on Monday, April 17 at the 2023 State of Education celebration. (Ryan D. Wilson/The Union)
A Geary County school was one of 16 in the state to receive the Challenge Award from the Kansas State Department of Education.
“Kansas leads the world in the success of each student,” State Board of Education member Deena Horst said in presenting the award to Grandview Plaza Elementary Principal Mallory Larsen last Monday. “The school we’re honoring this evening (Grandview Plaza Elementary) is making a real difference for our most at-risk population. As a retired teacher, I know first hand how much hard work and commitment it takes to make sure each child learns all they possibly can learn.”
Horst added that others in the community add to the school’s success and they are appreciated too.
“We also know that parents, grandparents, district board members and any other community members who support the education of USD 475 students are vital to the success that they are experiencing,” Horst said.
Challenge Awards were created in 2016 to honor schools that performed well on the state assessments and had high percentages of students from disadvantaged backgrounds, including those who live in poverty and often members of a minority group.
“The Challenge Awards are a celebration of the great work that schools are doing,” Horst said. “And, they remind us to continue pushing forward to improve student academic performance and to narrow the gap between all of our subgroups, which include racial, socio-economic and special needs.”
