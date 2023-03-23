Started before COVID took a toll, the community dinners provided Tuesday night by the Episcopal Church of the Covenant are making a come-back, the organizer of the program said at Rotary Club earlier this month
Melinda Bozarth said she approached the church about starting the ministry in October of 2019, knowing that Manhattan churches and organizations provide a meal every night of the week and breakfast for a couple of days a week.
"I thought, you know if Manhattan can do it, we can do it," Bozarth said. "I see the need as greater in Geary County than it is in Riley County, so I really felt a calling to move it forward."
The church launched the program in 2020, and the first couple of weeks of February, they only had 30 to 35 people; but that changed in March when they served Irish stew to 93 guests.
When the pandemic hit, they had family teams prepare the meals and distributed food to take home in to-go containers.
"We thought if we had husbands and wives cooking, or families, we could minimize the risk to everyone," Bozarth said.
At first, they started with sandwiches and pre-packaged items because they thought sack lunches made the most sense in serving meals to go, but that only lasted a couple of weeks. They returned to serving hot meals when they found the right containers to serve them in. Even during COVID, the church consistently served over 100 people a week. The program reached its all-time high in September of last year, when 221 were served in one week.
"At some point we figured it would be more efficient to do some kind of drive-by," Bozarth said, which they did through a door on the alley side. "It became a lot more efficient than running the meals through the guild hall."
In October of last year, the church returned to in-person dining because "this wasn't just about serving food, but it was about feeding their souls, getting to know them, being a part of them, part of their lives and providing some basic ministry in person in support of those people in need."
At first, numbers plummeted when they did that. Convenience and anonymity may have been a factor, Bozarth said.
"We wanted them to eat with us, but most of them didn't want to," she said.
In 2020, the program served 4,900; in 2021, 6,000; and last year, 7,667. For the first couple months of this year, they've served over 1,000. Summer months are the busiest -- in those months they typically served about 800 people a month. Right now they average 134 people a week.
The meals are served to a variety of people in the community -- some are homeless, some elderly, a lot are unemployed, a few are veterans.
"We have people who are just lonely, who just want the fellowship," Bozarth said. "We reach out to everyone. We don't ask for any income, we don't require any proof that they need the meal, we trust that they need the meal or they wouldn't be here."
According to kansashealthmatters.org, Geary County is the fifth-highest food-insecure county in the state at 13.3 percent, Bozarth said.
"We know the need is out there and we are happy to help meet that need," she said.
They serve meals with quite a bit of variety -- 73 different entrees have been served since the program started. Even though lasagna is the most popular, it's only been served nine times since the program started. Chicken and rice casseroles are the next most popular.
"We always leave it to the cook team to make that choice -- what is their skill set, what are their favorite meals that they like to cook," Bozarth said. "No one dictates it, so every month it varies a little bit."
Every meal is served with a protein source, a vegetable, a fruit and a little bit of dessert.
The ministry started with $150 because that was the prize the church had won for their float in the 2019 Christmas Parade. The program is funded mostly by monetary donations, 46 percent; 44 percent from grants; 6 percent from in-kind contributions and the rest from the church's operating budget. So far about $32,000 has been donated to the program. Loose change from the church's collection plate on the first Sunday of the month also goes to the program.
Volunteers also help the program greatly, and they come from not just within the church's congregation, but by others in the community and from other churches, including volunteers from the Zion United Methodist Church of Christ, a veteran who delivers to meals to other veterans who can't get out, a cook from a program in Manhattan who helps out with this program too because she's a resident here, and a high school student who's there about every time to help on the serving line.
"It's really heart-warming to see everyone step up -- not to mention our own congregation that provides food as well as time," Bozarth said. "I'm just really excited that it has grown, that the community has embraced it and that we're able to meet a need that is clearly here."
Other feeding programs in the community include:
* Live Well Geary County serves meals on Monday nights at the Larry Dixon Center, mostly to seniors, but they won't refuse a meal to anyone.
* First United Methodist Church serves meals every Wednesday night except for the first Wednesday of the month.
* Breaking Bread serves community meals at the 12th Street Community Building on Friday nights.
