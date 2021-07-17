Law enforcement officials are seeking information which will lead to the identification of an unknown individual known as John Doe 44. It is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.
The video depicting John Doe 44 is believed to have been produced prior to November of 2018.
John Doe 44 is described as a White male, likely between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. John Doe 44 could be heard speaking English in the video.
If you have any information concerning this case, please call the FBI's toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
