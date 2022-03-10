The February weather can be summed up with four words, “more of the same.” Junction City area weather for February was warmer than normal and drier than normal. In fact, it was the ninth consecutive month with above average temperatures and the fourth consecutive month of below average precipitation. Add all of this together and you get a very disturbing trend!
The average daily high during February was 45.9, 1.3 degrees above normal. The average overnight low was 22.7, three tenths of a degree below normal. The result was a monthly mean temperature of 34.3, eight tenths of a degree above normal. Granted, that isn’t far off the long-term average, but it is still above average, and that is concerning. We had an expected roller coaster of temperatures in February, with four rounds of above normal temperature and four rounds of below normal temperatures. The highest temperature for the month was 70 degrees on the 15th. This was a far cry from one year earlier when we had a high of -2 on Feb. 15!
The lowest temperature for the month was the reading of zero on the morning of the 23rd. The warmest February on record was in 1954, when we had a monthly mean temperature of 46.3. The coldest February was in 1979, when we had a monthly mean temperature of 17.6 degrees. There were three temperature records set during February. The low of zero on the 23rd set a new record low for that date. The old record was 4 degrees set in 2003. The low of 54 on the 16th set a new record high low temperature. The old record was 42 set in 1961 and reached again in 2017. The low of 44 on the 20th also set a new record high low. The old record was 42 set in 1983.
Precipitation for February is going to be a short report. Average precipitation for February is 1.10 inches. Milford Lake received 0.17 of an inch and Junction City received 0.32 of an inch. Year to date, Milford Lake has received 0.42 inches and Junction City 1 inch. Normal through the end of February is 1.83 inches. Winter is our driest time of the year, and this year winter has really held to that. Normal precipitation for November through February is 4.42 inches. In that time frame this winter, Milford Lake has received 0.42 inches and Junction City 1.55 inches.
We did see some snow in February, but it was generally very dry snow. Two snowfall events provided a total of 3.3 inches of snow, normal for February is 4.7 inches. Snow season to date we have seen 7.6 inches, roughly half of our normal 14.2 inches. Currently, the entire state of Kansas is in some level of drought. Geary County ranges from abnormally dry to moderate drought in the west edge of the county.
March is the start of meteorological spring (March 1) and the start of astronomical spring (March 20). Average temperatures reflect this with daily highs increasing from an average of 51 on the 1st to 62 on the 31st. Overnight lows also increase from 26 at the start of the month to 39 by the end of the month. Rainfall would be expected to slowly increase with an average of 2 inches during the month. March can also still bring us snowstorms. Long term average snowfall for March is 3.1 inches. Remember, March can bring us tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, hail, lightning, snowstorms and ice storms. Be prepared!
