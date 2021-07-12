According to the Geary County Fire Department and the Junction City Fire Department, firefighters responded to only a handful of firework related calls over the Independence Day weekend.
Geary County Fire responded to only two firework related calls, both of which took place at Milford Lake according to Geary County Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges. One of these calls took place early Sunday morning and the other took place early Monday morning, he said.
Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson said the JCFD only responded to eight total calls over the Fourth of July weekend, only five of which were related to fireworks.
All of the fireworks related calls were dumpster fires where people discarded discharged fireworks while the fireworks were still hot, Johnson said.
There were two false alarms, five dumpster fires, a single elevator rescue and a motor vehicle crash, he said. There were a number of emergency medical calls — 36 in total — but according to Johnson these do not seem to have been related to fireworks.
“It was surprisingly quiet for us — which I like,” Johnson said. “Everybody pretty much behaved themselves — although there were a few folks,” Johnson said. “The dumpster fires were firework related.”
Fireworks should always be hosed down with water to cool them down before being discarded, he said.
“Usually what happens is we get a whole bunch of them thrown into a dumpster and they’re still hot,” he said. “One or two will cook off and then you have a fire.”
Dumpster fires are easy to put out, Johnson said.
“We just fill the dumpster with water,” he said. “We literally fill the dumpster with water and just let it soak. That way anything else in there is not going to start it up again.”
The lack of fireworks related emergencies was a surprise because of the number of people who put on home fireworks displays this year — but it’s a welcome one and he takes it as a sign that people understand the dangers of “playing around with fireworks.”
“If they do it right, they can have a good time,” Johnson said. “If they don’t do it right, they end up meeting us.”
