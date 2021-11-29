First Baptist Church, Junction City is hosting a Blanket Drive “Share God’s love with a warm Blanket” from Nov. 20 to Dec. 23.
Blankets will be dropped off at the church Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. or by appointment.
The church is located at 624 N. Jefferson St. All blankets will be distributed locally. The Church will have a dedication service for the blankets at it’s Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24.
“The current warm days do not guarantee a warm winter. By the end of last winter, the temperatures plummeted well below zero,” Pastor Doug Brown said. “Many Junction City citizens were scrambling to find blankets to keep warm. ... Help our community to stay warm this winter.”
Call the church at 785 238 3016 for more details.
