The Geary County region finally had an area wide hard freeze the morning of Nov. 13 officially ending the 2021 growing season. The Milford Lake Corps of Engineers Office had a Saturday morning reading of 23 degrees. This qualifies not only as a killing frost but a hard freeze. The average date of our first killing freeze (since 1951 or 70 years) is Oct. 19. Nov. 13 is the latest that the first killing freeze has occurred. The previous late date for the first freeze was Nov. 10, reached in 1998 and again in 2016.
Interestingly, over the last 20 years, the 30 year average date for the first killing freeze has increase nearly a week. The 30 year running average for the first freeze is now Oct. 22. In essence, over the past couple of decades, the first frost is getting later.
While frost has occurred over the past couple of weeks in low lying areas, this was the first frost that impacted all areas. The growing season was officially 204 days long. The last frost of spring was April 23. The long term average growing season is 188 days and the 30 year average is 193 days.
