More than 100 Kansas State University students are among the first class of scholars recently inducted into the university's chapter of Alpha Alpha Alpha, or Tri-Alpha, the national first-generation college student honorary society.
The only K-State first-generation student from Geary County inducted into Tri-Alpha is Kristin Chaney, senior in social work and pre-law, of Junction City.
Tri-Alpha recognizes undergraduate first-generation students who have earned at least a 3.2 grade point average on 30 semester hours of academic work. These students must meet the definition of first-generation student, which is neither of the student's parents, step-parents or legal guardians completed a bachelor's or associate degree.
The chapter is a registered departmental student organization and is sponsored by K-State's Office of First-generation Students.
The honorary society also inducts faculty and staff who were first-generation students and are willing to serve as mentors to current first-generation students; alumni who were first-generation students; and honorary inductees — who do not have to be first-generation students —who are donors or serve in a leadership capacity to advance first-generation student success.
The K-State chapter inducted two honorary members who have been champions of first-generation student success at K-State: Richard Myers, university president, and Ken Griffin, former business dean and professor emeritus at the University of Wyoming. Faculty inductees are Christy Craft, professor and chair of the special education, counseling and student affairs department in the College of Education, and William Richter, professor emeritus of political science and associate provost of international programs.
The alumnus inductee is Jahvelle Rhone, a 2010 K-State graduate and information technology coordinator with the K-State Division of Information Technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.