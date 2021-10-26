“How do you keep your child safe online?” “Do you know who your child is talking to on the laptop and cell phone?” “As a busy family involved with extracurricular activities, how do you make healthy meals that are easy to prepare?”
Parents can get the answers to these and other questions at Parent University, hosted by Geary County Schools USD 475.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the H.D. Karns Building, 300 W. 9th St., in Junction City.
“We’re excited to get Parent University up and running,” said Reginald Eggleston, superintendent of Geary County Schools. “We’ve been working hard to host this event. We plan to have several Parent University events throughout the school year to help give parents the tools they need to support successful kids.”
Parent University is a series of classes designed to train and empower parents of school-age children. The goal is to increase parental engagement and involvement in schools and empower parents to raise successful children. This is the first Parent University for Geary County Schools.
Parents are invited to attend Parent University, and no reservations are required for this free event. Eight speakers will have presentations at Parent University.
Maritza Segarra, a retired judge from the 8th Judicial District, will give the keynote address. She will address the importance of attendance throughout the district, as well as give information on truancy.
A victim specialist with the FBI’s Kansas City division will give a presentation on how to keep kids safe online.
Christina DiMattia and Teresa Palmer, school social workers, will explain their roles within schools and what and what social workers and schools can do for students to help navigate through tough issues.
Susan Jagerson with Live Well Geary County, along with Courtney Angelo with the Geary County Extension, will explain how to create healthy habits and do a cooking demonstration.
Amy Nelson, an Army substance abuse program specialist at Fort Riley, will lead a session on alcohol, drugs and the brain, and why people just don’t quit.
Lastly, Rachel Moore and Kristine Gates, who work as compliance specialists at Geary County Schools, will lead a session on Skyward, a communication tool that Geary County Schools USD 475 uses to connect parents with their child’s school.
