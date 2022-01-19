Bruce Snead will be recognized as the 2022 Friend of the Flint Hills by the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation at their annual spring event on Saturday, April 9.
Snead has been an integral part of the evolution of the FHDC from its initial development and opening in 2012 through the establishment of the Foundation.
The FHDC Foundation has given the “Friend of the Flint Hills” award to an individual, couple, non-government organization or public institution each spring since 2012. The award honors significant time, effort and resources devoted to the cause of conserving the Flint Hills of Kansas and northern Oklahoma.
As a Manhattan City Commissioner and Mayor, Snead provided leadership during the initial development of the FHDC concept. Snead has served as president of the FHDC Foundation since its creation in 2012, leading initiatives in support of the mission of the FHDC.
“I cannot think of a more deserving individual for this honor than Bruce Snead,” Susan Adams, Flint Hills Discovery Center Director, said. “Bruce has led the Foundation for over a decade. His leadership has propelled our mission forward to preserve the amazing ecological and cultural riches of the Flint Hills region.”
To learn more about the Friend of the Flint Hills event, contact the foundation director, Lesley White, at fhdcfoundation1@gmail or 785-748-1275.
The FHDC Foundation functions to advance the mission and work of the Flint Hills Discovery Center through dynamic and vibrant development programs which identify, cultivate, solicit and express appreciation to donors of the foundation. The foundation seeks capital and programming, along with deferred and endowed gifts, in support of the Flint Hills Discovery Center.
