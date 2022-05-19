Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation announces Prairie Playscape Grand Opening

On May 27 at 10 a.m., the Flint Hills Discovery Center will celebrate the grand opening of Prairie Playscape, a complete renovation of the second-floor children’s area. This new exhibit fulfills the original vision of the Discovery Center to enhance the connection of children to the Flint Hills.
The FHDC Foundation has been working towards this renovation since 2019. With more than 60 individual donors, grants and foundations for a fundraising goal of $1.5 million, Prairie Playscape is the largest project to date for the foundation. No taxpayer money was used.
Prairie Playscape is an interactive, hands-on exhibit for kids. It features three themed areas – exploring the land, working the land, and sharing the land – where children can learn about the Kansas Flint Hills. With 13 new interactive stations, Prairie Playscape will provide endless entertainment and education for children of all ages.
“Prairie Playscape was created to help children celebrate the Flint Hills,” said Bruce Snead, Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation president. “The foundation will be forever grateful to donors who made this project possible.”
The FHDC Foundation functions to advance the mission and work of the Flint Hills Discovery Center through dynamic and vibrant development programs which identify, cultivate, solicit and express appreciation to donors of the foundation. The foundation seeks capital and programming, along with deferred and endowed gifts in support of the Flint Hills Discovery Center.
To learn more about the Prairie Playscape Grand Opening, please contact Foundation Director Lesley White at fhdcfoundation1@gmail.com or 785-748-1275.
