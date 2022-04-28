The Flint Hills Discovery Center will host their annual Flint Hills Festival on Saturday, May 7. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Blue Earth Plaza, directly across from the FHDC at 315 South 3rd St.
Live music, activities for children and adults, a wine tasting tent (21+), community groups, and demonstrations will all be free in Blue Earth Plaza. Food trucks will be on hand selling their cuisine and vendors may have items for sale. Regular admission prices will apply to the indoor Flint Hills Discovery Center exhibits.
The local group Thundering Cats Big Band will begin the music performances at 11 a.m. followed by the Topeka High Drumline, and Haymakers from Wichita. Wineries participating include Oz Winery and Highland Community College Winery.
There will be activities for kids, including live animal encounters, a stream table, games and bubbles. ManHatchet will have an axe throwing area, and there will be demonstrations from the Flint Hills Woodturners, Wichita Buffalo Soldiers and Manhattan Area Weavers and Spinners.
During the festival, guests who pay regular admission can also see the FHDC’s temporary exhibit, Measurement Rules, where kids can get hands-on with fun measurement activities. This traveling exhibit closes the very next day.
Regular admission rates apply for indoor exhibits: $10 for adults (18-64 years old), $8 for military, students, educators or seniors, $5 for youth (2-17 years old), free for children under two years old. FHDC Members are always free.
