The Flint Hills Discovery Center is excited to announce its Spring Field Trip Program Scholarships for Kansas K-12 schools.
During the renovation of the center’s children’s play area, educators will have the opportunity to choose one of four free education programs when they bring students on a field trip to the Flint Hills Discovery Center this spring, Feb. 28 through May 26.
This funding opportunity is open to any K-12 public, private and tribal school or homeschool group located in Kansas.
Each scholarship covers the $3 student program fee. Scholarships do not cover the regular $3 student group admission rate for the FHDC, accompanying chaperone admission or transportation costs. Scholarships are distributed on a first come, first served basis. Limited scholarships are available. Programs must be booked for the period Feb. 28 through May 26.
“With an exciting exhibit renovation underway this spring, we wanted to make sure students still had an amazing field trip experience to the Discovery Center,” Stephen Bridenstine, assistant director of the Flint Hills Discovery Center, said. “This scholarship program is the perfect way to provide a hands-on, educational experience for youth, all at no cost to teachers.”
These program scholarships are made possible through generous funding from the Beach Family Foundation and the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation.
For more information and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3LNPuIv, call 785-587-2726 or visit 315 S. 3rd St. in Manhattan.
