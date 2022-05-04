Jerome (Jerry) Lonergan was selected as the new executive director of the Flint Hills Regional Council.
Prior to joining the Flint Hills Regional Council, Lonergan served as the interim director for the Junction City Kansas Main Street program, assisting in the establishment of the organization, and was the associate director for the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City, focusing on strategic development, research capacity building and innovation program development for organizations in the Kansas City metropolitan region.
Additionally, Lonergan served as president of the Plains Research Group and Kansas, Inc., the state’s nonpartisan economic development research and policy organization. Lonergan holds degrees in economics and public administration.
The Flint Hills Regional Council is a voluntary service association of local Kansas governments from Geary, Morris, Pottawatomie, Clay and Wabaunsee counties and their respective municipalities and unincorporated areas and is the administrator of the seven county Flint Hills Economic Development District as designated by the Economic Development
Administration. These local Flint Hills governments formed the Flint Hills Regional Council to provide services of mutual benefit to the region that are best gained from cooperation and partnership.
