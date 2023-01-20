 The Flint Hills Regional Council (FHRC) has launched a project to produce a 5-year sustainability plan to expand the organization and more efficiently achieve its mission to increase the quality of life in the Flint Hills. The process includes a stakeholder survey to understand the perspectives of those who live and work in the area.

The Flint Hills Regional Council, which administrates the Flint Hills Economic Development District, is a non-profit voluntary service association of local Kansas governments with the goal of enhancing economic vitality and improving quality of life throughout the Flint Hills.