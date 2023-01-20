The Flint Hills Regional Council (FHRC) has launched a project to produce a 5-year sustainability plan to expand the organization and more efficiently achieve its mission to increase the quality of life in the Flint Hills. The process includes a stakeholder survey to understand the perspectives of those who live and work in the area.
The Flint Hills Regional Council, which administrates the Flint Hills Economic Development District, is a non-profit voluntary service association of local Kansas governments with the goal of enhancing economic vitality and improving quality of life throughout the Flint Hills.
The Sustainability Plan and Roadmap planning project will run through early 2023 and has been funded by the Dept. of Defense (DoD) Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation (OLDCC).
Jerry Lonergan, FHRC director, said this planning work will strengthen and enhance the FHRC ability to support the Ft. Riley US Army Base’s military mission, the soldiers, their families and the surrounding communities.
“The FHRC 5-year Sustainability Plan will assess the operation and administration of FHRC and prioritize services that the organization should retain and add for an ongoing and effective partnership with Ft. Riley and to promote the quality of life and economic progress of the communities, businesses and citizens of the Flint Hills in Kansas,” Lonergan said.
FHRC has contracted with the consulting and research company Future iQ to facilitate the Sustainability Plan and Roadmap process.
The process has been launched with a stakeholder survey to understand stakeholders’ perspectives about the future of the Flint Hills region. Lonergan said the organization is asking that everyone who lives or works in the Flint Hills area provide their insight by completing the survey. The survey can be taken at https://lab2.future-iq.com/fhrc-sustainability-plan-and-roadmap/survey-1/.
The survey will be followed by focus groups and interviews with key stakeholders, he said, with the process concluding in April with the final FHRC Sustainability Plan and Roadmap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.