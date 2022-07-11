Flint Hills Regional Council receives grant, will utilize in partnership with JC Main Street

The Flint Hills Regional Council and Junction City Main Street announced Monday that the FHRC received a grant that will be used in partnership with JC Main Street to promote home-based businesses in the region and provide the resources for community forums and entrepreneurship programs.
Through the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation’s Heartland Challenge, the Flint Hills Regional Council will receive $125,000 every year for the next three years. The Heartland Challenge seeks to identify and fund programs, projects and initiatives over three years which support business owners and founders.
The Flint Hills Regional Council/Junction City Main Street application was one of eight selected this year by the Kauffman Foundation and is the only Kansas award.
“This is an exciting outcome for the region, and it demonstrates how critical collaborative and regional efforts are for achieving success,” said Richard Weixelman, Flint Hills Regional Council board chair. “While there will be an initial focus on work in Junction City, we see broad and substantial impacts unfolding across the entire Flint Hills region and the State of Kansas.”
$10,000 each year will be utilized by Junction City Main Street to conduct community forum events in Junction City. The organization’s first Forum on Diversity and Equality took place in March and was successful and well-attended. The event was sponsored by the Kauffman Foundation to bring a diverse population together to discuss and share thoughts on important issues in the community.
$30,000 per year will be utilized for an entrepreneurship program or multiple programs so people interested in starting a business and those who wish to learn more about running a business can receive training.
The first year, the balance amount will be used to research home-based businesses in the area. The goal is to identify and develop responses to the barriers and challenges these businesses face and determine how to assist home-based business growth, including providing tools or training for those who wish to start a home-based business.
“There are so many home-based businesses that are operated by spouses of soldiers at Fort Riley,” Jerry Lonergan, director of FHRC, said. “And during the pandemic, the opportunities for creating and operating a profitable business from a person’s home became increasingly evident.”
Lonergan also said that because people come and go at the fort, there would be a constant inflow of people who may not have been exposed to opportunities that provide information and resources for those with home-based businesses.
Michaela Self, director of JC Main Street, said sometimes what keeps people from moving forward with their businesses is lack of information. She said through the grant, they want to provide resources for people to learn more about how to run home-based businesses and continue to move forward.
“My vision is to have the home-based institute in downtown Junction City, and it services the region and the whole state. That’s what the goal is,” Lonergan said. “But we aren’t sure what they need, so the largest expense the first year will be to conduct research to find out what home-based businesses need, what the people who contemplate home-based businesses need, with the intent of having them grow, and ideally they would turn into brick-and-mortar businesses at some point.”
For the second and third years, that amount will be utilized to implement what the businesses need based on the results of the research conducted the first year.
Lonergan said he couldn’t find much research on home-based businesses when the was preparing to apply for the grant, so they will be part of the leading group doing research on those businesses. He said the research will include surveys, interviews and focus groups.
“I think this research portion is going to be a real driving force, not only to start up Junction City and our region, but across the nation,” Self said. “I think a lot of other places are already doing maker spaces and things like that. It’s being done, but I don’t think the research was done prior to those spaces to really tweak it.”
Self said she is excited for the opportunity and curious to see what the research will show them about how they can help businesses in the area.
Lonergan said the Flint Hills Regional Council is partnering with Junction City Main Street to establish the region as the “Home-Based Business Capital of the USA.” He and Self said the entities will search for additional grant opportunities to help continue the effort after the initial three years of the program.
