The application period for the 2022-2023 Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program class offering will be open May 15 to July 16.
The cooperative effort among Geary, Riley, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties identifies and motivates leaders in the area to ensure growth in the northern Flint Hills region. Sessions for the selected class members are held throughout the region with orientation beginning in early September at Rock Springs and team engagement in Junction City.
In late September, Pottawatomie County’s theme is Community Collaboration to Adapt to Opportunities and Challenges. Immediately following is Wabaunsee County with the objective of Advocacy and Awareness. The Wabaunsee County addition, new for our 2022-2023 class, will add a deeper dive into the region’s natural environment, specifically prairie utilization and preservation. It will also greatly increase engagement in rural community entrepreneurship and the agricultural/beef production economy, all critical to the future of the Flint Hills.
Kansas State University’s session, focusing on Visioning, is in October with a two-day session at Fort Riley in mid-November. That experience underscores Servant Leadership. The Manhattan/Riley County session theme is on Entrepreneurship, and Topeka is the capstone in January with a day at the Statehouse to reinforce the importance of economic literacy, collaboration and compromise.
“The class graduation, Celebration, is a reflection of the experience and challenge for a refocused lifetime of servant leadership,” director Jack Lindquist said. “The Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program’s primary focus is to create a ‘Pathway to Purpose.’ We help create a more engaged Citizen that is morally grounded in Servant Leadership.”
Following a board evaluation of applications, a tuition fee of $600 is charged to applicants selected for participation. The Ailleen Cray Memorial Scholarship Fund is available for those selected who need financial assistance. Participants are responsible for their own transportation to the sessions. Transportation and meals during the sessions are provided thanks to session Underwriters and sponsors.
To apply, visit www.fhrlp.org/. Qualified candidates must live within or work within the four counties of Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley and Wabaunsee, or at Fort Riley. Additional details, specific dates and other requirements are available through the site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.