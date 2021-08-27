The Board of Directors of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program has named the members of the next class of participants for the 2021-22 program year according to Chair Chris Bowman.
The announcement was made public at Ironclad Co-Working, Wamego, during a reception for the newest program participants. The event was underwritten by CivicPlus and a number of alumni. Opening the reception, Bowman stated that, “This new FHRLP Program year, our regions communities have never faced greater need for critical thinking, visionary, leadership. Generally, the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program seeks positive, strategic thinking emerging leaders that exhibit a broadened perspective. For the Class of 2021-22, we sought those willing to learn leadership skills to find a pathway through crisis. We found people with the right stuff to lead by example… inherent servant leaders.”
The regions premier leadership training program is designed to train and more-fully engage leaders in the area that includes Fort Riley, Geary, Riley and Pottawatomie Counties. Class members will complete the seven session course over the next six months. The class of 20 includes:
Christine Benne Riley County, Manhattan
Regional Volunteer, inc. Chair, Manhattan Military Relations Committee, Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation Board; Friends of Fort Riley Museums Board; AUSA; Flint Hills Veterans Coalition
Casey Biesenthal Pottawatomie County, Wamego
Commercial Lending, Central National Bank
Christian Bishop Wabaunsee County, Manhattan
Protocol Specialist, First Infantry Division Headquarters, Fort Riley
Andrew Darrow Geary County, Junction City
IT Director, City of Manhattan
Cade Dover Pottawatomie County, Saint George
District Operations Manager, EVERGY
David Easterling Geary County, Junction City
Suicide Prevention Program Manager, Army Substance Abuse Program/DHR @ USAG Fort Riley
Josh Gering Riley County, Manhattan
Assistant Director, Riley County EMS
Travis Godfrey Geary County, Junction City
Outside Sales Manager, Godfrey’s Indoor Ranges & Tactical Supply
Becky Goff Riley County, Keats
WIBW-TV Regional News Reporter and Multimedia Journalist, Geary, Riley, Pottawatomie Counties
Vanessa Gray Geary County, Junction City
Director of the Junction City Animal Shelter
Marc Greene Geary County, Fort Riley
Deputy Garrison Safety Director, USAG Fort Riley
Shannon Horton Riley County, Manhattan
Director of Growing Nurturing Families, TFI Family Services
George Kandt Riley County, Manhattan
Business Retention & Expansion Mgr., Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce
Matthew Lindquist Riley County, Manhattan
Administrator, Stonecreek Family Physicians
Jeremy McDiffett Wabaunsee County, Alta Vista
Information Technology Manager, K-State College of Veterinary Medicine
Vivienne Uccello Riley County, Manhattan
Public Information Officer, City of Manhattan
Devin Wendt Pottawatomie County, Manhattan
Lead Pastor, Crestview Christian Church
Wendy Winston Riley County, Manhattan
Division Chief, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation @ USAG Ft Riley
Nancy Zenger-Beneda Riley County, Manhattan
Executive Director, Kansas Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom
Eric Zenk Pottawatomie County, Manhattan
Special Emphasis & Disability Program Manager, Equal Employment Opportunity Office @ USAG Fort Riley
During the event, Jack Lindquist, Executive Director said, “The Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program is thrilled to embrace yet another class of forward-thinking leaders. Our innovative board of directors welcomes fresh faces every year, and although our diligent measures for safety have limited the overall class size to twenty, I cannot be more pleased by each individual’s experience, thoughtfulness, and thirst for growth.” Sessions get underway with Orientation at Rock Springs Ranch 4-H Center and the Junction City / Geary County Session in three weeks.
