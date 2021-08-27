The Board of Directors of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program has named the members of the next class of participants for the 2021-22 program year according to Chair Chris Bowman.

The announcement was made public at Ironclad Co-Working, Wamego, during a reception for the newest program participants. The event was underwritten by CivicPlus and a number of alumni. Opening the reception, Bowman stated that, “This new FHRLP Program year, our regions communities have never faced greater need for critical thinking, visionary, leadership. Generally, the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program seeks positive, strategic thinking emerging leaders that exhibit a broadened perspective. For the Class of 2021-22, we sought those willing to learn leadership skills to find a pathway through crisis. We found people with the right stuff to lead by example… inherent servant leaders.”

The regions premier leadership training program is designed to train and more-fully engage leaders in the area that includes Fort Riley, Geary, Riley and Pottawatomie Counties. Class members will complete the seven session course over the next six months. The class of 20 includes:

Christine Benne Riley County, Manhattan

Regional Volunteer, inc. Chair, Manhattan Military Relations Committee, Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation Board; Friends of Fort Riley Museums Board; AUSA; Flint Hills Veterans Coalition

Casey Biesenthal Pottawatomie County, Wamego

Commercial Lending, Central National Bank

Christian Bishop Wabaunsee County, Manhattan

Protocol Specialist, First Infantry Division Headquarters, Fort Riley

Andrew Darrow Geary County, Junction City

IT Director, City of Manhattan

Cade Dover Pottawatomie County, Saint George

District Operations Manager, EVERGY

David Easterling Geary County, Junction City

Suicide Prevention Program Manager, Army Substance Abuse Program/DHR @ USAG Fort Riley

Josh Gering Riley County, Manhattan

Assistant Director, Riley County EMS

Travis Godfrey Geary County, Junction City

Outside Sales Manager, Godfrey’s Indoor Ranges & Tactical Supply

Becky Goff Riley County, Keats

WIBW-TV Regional News Reporter and Multimedia Journalist, Geary, Riley, Pottawatomie Counties

Vanessa Gray Geary County, Junction City

Director of the Junction City Animal Shelter

Marc Greene Geary County, Fort Riley

Deputy Garrison Safety Director, USAG Fort Riley

Shannon Horton Riley County, Manhattan

Director of Growing Nurturing Families, TFI Family Services

George Kandt Riley County, Manhattan

Business Retention & Expansion Mgr., Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce

Matthew Lindquist Riley County, Manhattan

Administrator, Stonecreek Family Physicians

Jeremy McDiffett Wabaunsee County, Alta Vista

Information Technology Manager, K-State College of Veterinary Medicine

Vivienne Uccello Riley County, Manhattan

Public Information Officer, City of Manhattan

Devin Wendt Pottawatomie County, Manhattan

Lead Pastor, Crestview Christian Church

Wendy Winston Riley County, Manhattan

Division Chief, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation @ USAG Ft Riley

Nancy Zenger-Beneda Riley County, Manhattan

Executive Director, Kansas Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom

Eric Zenk Pottawatomie County, Manhattan

Special Emphasis & Disability Program Manager, Equal Employment Opportunity Office @ USAG Fort Riley

During the event, Jack Lindquist, Executive Director said, “The Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program is thrilled to embrace yet another class of forward-thinking leaders. Our innovative board of directors welcomes fresh faces every year, and although our diligent measures for safety have limited the overall class size to twenty, I cannot be more pleased by each individual’s experience, thoughtfulness, and thirst for growth.” Sessions get underway with Orientation at Rock Springs Ranch 4-H Center and the Junction City / Geary County Session in three weeks.

