Only five boats showed up for Float Your Boat Saturday at Acorns Resort.
There were plenty of spectators, but the cardboard boat race lasted less than an hour.
In previous years, there have been 30-plus boats at the annual event.
Despite the lower-than-average number of boats at the event, a crowd of spectators showed up.
Longtime Float Your Boat participant Gene Bruning showed up with his boat, Micro Bootlegger, which he has had and brought to every Float Your Boat since 2008.
The boat has held up well because he used 3/4 inch cardboard and gorilla tape, he said.
“It’s just held up,” he said. “But it’s never been in the water more than 60 seconds.”
Bruning said he started racing with his oldest son, Ozzy, riding in the boat with him. Ozzy is now 23 years old. This year, his younger son — Bishop — paddled to boat alongside him.
“He’s been in it three times now I believe,” Bruning said.
Bruning said he enjoys how the annual race brings people together.
“It’s fun — and I win a lot,” he said.
He believes his fastest time completing the race was around 52 seconds.
Bruning said he was sad to see the low turnout and hoped next year’s event would be bigger.
According to Geary County Conventions and Visitors Bureau Administrative Assistant Amanda Ravenstein, the event was likely made smaller this year by growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
“There’s a lot of people who are more nervous about coming out,” she said.
Ravenstein said despite the low turnout, she felt those who showed up enjoyed themselves.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said. “I’m happy with the fact that we did have people come out — especially coming out of COVID. I know it’s an outdoor thing, but with the uncertainty of COVID, you never know what’s going to happen.”
Ravenstein believes next year’s event will draw more participants. She was also heartened by the number of people who showed up to spectate.
“I’m really glad it went as well as it did,” Ravenstein said.
Among the spectators were Bill and Kelly Garber of Manhattan who were visiting Milford Lake when the race took place and decided to come down to the beach because the event looked like fun.
“We were out here camping with our daughter and grandkids and we saw they were having this, so we came down to see how many people sank,” Bill Garber said. “It looks interesting. I’d be interested to see which ones stay afloat.”
“(There’s) a lot of ingenuity,” Kelly Garber said.
“And a lot of duct tape,” her husband added.
According to Barb Wunder, much of the work on the annual event was done by unpaid volunteer work from former CVB Director Michele Stimatze.
In addition to Float Your Boat, there were also two concerts performed by Fast Times and the Hype.
