Foot Locker team members at the Foot Locker Corporate Services Center in Junction City stand with Vanessa Gray, shelter director, in front of the more than 2,000 items they donated to the Junction City Animal Shelter.
Foot Locker held a donation drive for the Junction City Animal Shelter over the past few weeks, resulting in a gift to the shelter of more than 2,000 dog and cat items and $836 in cash.
Tina Woods, a member of the process improvement team for Foot Locker, came to the company with the idea and organized the project. She said associates at the company all contributed, about 889 people in total. Photos of the employees’ pets were taped to the tables the donations were placed on.
“We are all animal lovers,” one team member said at the Foot Locker Services Center Friday.
Woods said she follows the shelter’s Facebook page and noticed that it was often completely full of animals and needed supplies, so she thought it would be a great cause to do a drive for.
The tables at the center were overfilled with dog and cat food, beds, toys, backpacks, treats, training pads, cat litter and pet friendly cleaning supplies. A poster behind the tables had pictures of associates’ pets and read, “We already have homes, but some of our furends at the shelter are still homeless and need your help.”
Much of the $836 was raised through a silent auction the company held, where items team members made and donated were auctioned off. These items ranged from homemade dog clothes to wooden signs.
Vanessa Gray, director of the Junction City Animal Shelter, said the funds raised by the auction will likely go toward Max’s Fund, which combats neglect and helps people in the area afford vet care for their pets.
Gray said the company told her it was doing the drive, but she had no idea how much was donated until she stepped into the Foot Locker Corporate Services Center on Friday, when they presented the donations to her.
“Honestly, I’m very overwhelmed because I did not expect this. We are so grateful that they thought about us to do this,” Gray said. “I was blown away whenever I walked in.”
