The Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel 2022 Convention June 15-17 featured Bill Snyder as the guest speaker at the Geary County Convention Center on Thursday morning. A total of 117 people attended the convention, including around 47 who came for the first time.
Snyder, former head football coach for Kansas State University, spoke about his life and how he became a teacher first and then a coach. He encouraged the retired teachers in attendance by reminding them how much of an impact teachers have on their students and the direction their lives take.
“When I was going through my young years, so many people such as yourselves had such a major impact on my life, and to this day … I haven’t forgotten the names of my teachers because they had that impact,” he said. “I hope and pray you always remember the amazing impact you have.”
Snyder said the values taught by playing sports go far beyond the teams and influence the way students live their lives. Through programs that taught students to focus on values and improve themselves as people every day, not only did they improve in the game, but also in their classes and in their jobs.
His advice for those just starting sports careers is to understand the values and what they can learn about life from playing on a team. He said oftentimes students focus on how much money is in sports, and that becomes their focus, rather than the more important lessons they will keep with them for their entire lives.
Reginald Eggleston, superintendent of USD 475, spoke for a short time at the event. He addressed the shortage of teachers, but said he believes they have the resilient people necessary to continue to serve the community well and recruit more good teachers.
Eggleston mentioned that many students become teachers because of the special teachers in their lives whom they wanted to emulate.
“The one thing that never changes is that recruiting of teachers of the next generation always happens with the present teachers,” he said. “That teacher that made a difference in the life of a student, who has demonstrated passion, who has opened doors and created opportunities.”
He thanked the teachers for influencing the lives of their students and for recruiting teachers for the next generation.
The remainder of the day included a luncheon, a tour of the Hildebrand Farm Dairy and an evening dinner with entertainment from The Church Ladies group. Later in the evening, attendees had a chance to get to know each other better with board and card games.
