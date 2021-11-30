The Department of the Army has named Fort Riley as a 2021 Army Partnership Award winner.
In a Nov. 23 announcement, the Army selected seven installations and neighboring communities for demonstrating partnerships that improve quality of life, enhance Army readiness and modernize Army processes, while building stronger community relationships.
Fort Riley and Unified School District 475, Geary County, were recognized for a demolition Intergovernmental Support Agreement. The agreement provides for the demolition of the former Jefferson and Fort Riley Elementary School buildings on post, with a cost savings of more than $190,000 to the Army. The school district saves costs by making use of the Fort Riley construction and debris landfill. The partnership also eliminates an unsightly structure and safety hazard near a housing area.
“We’re excited for this new partnership that paves the way for Fort Riley and USD 475 to share resources and services in order to accomplish much need work on Fort Riley,” Col. Will McKannay, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley commander, said at the time of the agreement’s signing in August.
Dr. Reginald Eggleston, USD 475 Superintendent, expressed appreciation for the partnership with Fort Riley.
“Working together on projects like this demonstrates a unit of effort toward supporting our families and students,” he said. “Additionally, it also demonstrates good stewardship of resources.”
The Army Partnership Awards Program seeks to highlight examples of exceptional cooperation and diligence that will encourage continued collaboration to achieve the full potential of community partnerships. Dr. Anwar Khoury, USD 475 Board of Education President, said the agreement between the district and Fort Riley demonstrates a strong partnership that serves the region.
“Once again, we are excited to recognize these outstanding partnerships that create efficiencies, build resiliency, enhance readiness and improve the quality of life for Soldiers and their families,” Lt. Gen. Jason Evans, Deputy Chief of Staff, G9 (Installations), said.
Award submissions were evaluated using the following criteria: improves Soldier/family quality of life, improves or enhances readiness, modernizes a service, system or process, provides cost savings or other efficiencies, expands capability and improves community relations.
The awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Learn more about additional award winners at army.mil/article/252223/army_recognizes_garrisons_for_outstanding_community_partnerships
