Fort Riley Change of Command Ceremony welcomes incoming commanding general

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Gabriel Buckles (left), an officer assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, presents U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general, with an artillery canister during a division change of command ceremony May 11 at Fort Riley’s Cavalry Parade Field. Presentation of the canister symbolizes the raising of the flag, therefore signifying Meyer’s first day as the commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley.
Fort Riley on Wednesday welcomed a new commanding general.
Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III took command from Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims II during a change of command ceremony at Cavalry Parade Field at Fort Riley. The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley honored both men during the ceremony.
Meyer officially assumed command of the division with the passing of the colors, a historic military tradition that demonstrates a symbolic transfer of responsibility to a new leader.
“It’s very humbling for me to command this division,” Meyer said. “I accept the responsibility to care for the soldiers and family members of the 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to serve with you.”
Sims, who assumed command of the 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley in August 2020, expressed what it meant to him to hold such a position.
“In my 31 years in the Army, I have had no job like this,” Sims said. “I have been blessed to command this group of men and women, privileged to wear the same patch and to stand in the same formation. In the last two years, I’ve seen the best of America, witnessed men and women give their all around the globe, for their country, for their families and for those who serve alongside them.”
Sims will become the director for operations, joint staff for the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. He welcomed Meyer into the position of 1st Inf. Div. commanding general. The two men previously exchanged command positions with one another at the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in 2014.
“Removing the Big Red One patch from my left shoulder will be one of the hardest things I’ve had to do, but it’s a bit easier knowing John and Kelley Meyer are here,” Sims said. “As was the case in 2014, John is certain to take the organization to even greater heights.”
Meyer, the former Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3, United States Army Europe-Africa, Germany, thanked Sims and the Big Red One for welcoming him to Fort Riley. He reflected on the significance of returning to Fort Riley and the 1st Inf. Division.
“When I drove on to this post for the first time 24 years ago, it had a special feeling, and that feeling remains,” Meyer said. “I look forward to working with the soldiers and community leaders on this post.”
