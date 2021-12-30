Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Commanding General renders a salute after placing a wreath in honor of those serving in the U.S. Army during Fort Riley’s “Wreaths Across America” ceremony Dec. 18.
Wreaths rest at the gravesites of military service members in Fort Riley’s Post Cemetery, following the “Wreaths Across America” ceremony Dec. 18.
Volunteers place wreaths on service members’ gravesites as part of “Wreaths Across America” at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery Dec. 18.
Fort Riley, in conjunction with the State of Kansas, Fourth District, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary, conducted a virtual Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery.
Maj. Gen. D. A. Sims, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, spoke of the pride he felt to be a part of this campaign.
“Today, I am proud to be an American, to be in this cemetery with these extraordinary Americans who make this happen each year and to be a part of this group that lays wreaths as we commemorate the fallen,” he said. “This is the second time I’ve been able to do this here at Fort Riley. My family and I did it a number of times at Arlington National Cemetery. I am proud to represent 1 ID and Fort Riley to be here today with this extraordinary group of people.”
Service representatives placed ceremonial wreaths for each of the armed forces, Merchant Marines, Gold Star families and POWs/MIAs. After the ceremony, volunteers placed wreaths on individual military service members’ gravesites.
Wreaths Across America holds simultaneous observances in more than 1,400 locations in all 50 states and 24 national veteran cemeteries on foreign soil. The organization’s motto is “Remember, Honor, Teach.” The intent is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom. This year’s theme is “Live up to their legacy.”
