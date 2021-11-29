Fort Riley Middle School student organizes food drive

Fort Riley Middle School sixth grade student RJ Shed has worked to better his community in many ways, volunteering across Geary County.
When Shed volunteered at the Geary County Food Pantry for the first time, he wasn’t sure what to expect.
“When we first drove up, I saw a family with a bunch of children. hey didn’t look clothed right. They didn’t look healthy,” Shed said. “I felt really bad for them.”
Shed spent the day handing out cans of food to people in need, like that family.
“I felt really good about it, and I decided when I got home that maybe we should do a canned food drive at our school so we can feed homeless people that need food,” Shed said.
After that, the sixth graders at Fort Riley Middle School worked hard bringing in cans of food for the pantry, with the help of a little friendly competition. The winning class received a donut party, according to Shed.
“I said to my mom the day that I left for school to tell my teachers about the food drive, ‘I’ve done my part, now I need the school to do theirs,’ and they did it, and I am very proud of our school,” Shed said.
With the help of his classmates, Shed helped hundreds of families in need in Geary County, just like the family he saw on his first day of volunteering.
“People in life need help. Every once in a while, I need help. It’s always good to help people that need things, [especially] their basic needs just to survive,” Shed said. “I just hope that I have faith in humans that we can actually be good species, so you don’t have to go sit on the streets begging people for money. I just really hope that.”
On Nov. 17, Shed donated the collected cans of food to the shelter and distributed them to the families in need once again.
