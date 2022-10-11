Fort Riley will host its first full-service Military Retiree Appreciation Day since 2019 on Oct. 22.
Military retirees of all services, and their spouses, widows or widowers are invited to Riley’s Community Center, 446 Seitz Avenue, Fort Riley. Doors open for registration at 7:30 a.m., and the program will begin at 8:30.
Throughout the day guests will hear the latest information on TRICARE, Medicare, Irwin Army Community Hospital services and other health care issues, veteran affairs, legislative issues, casualty affairs, long term care insurance and many other topics of concern to military retirees. Many veterans service organizations will also be on hand to provide information to attendees.
The public health team from Irwin Army Community Hospital will provide vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for influenza, shingles, and pneumonia.
The lunch hour will include entertainment from an area barbershop quartet. Attendees may purchase a box lunch for $10 in advance by calling the Fort Riley Retirement Services Office at 785-239-3320 or 785-239-3667, or emailing usarmy.riley.rso@army.mil. Lunch reservations must be made by Oct. 15.
Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a Department of Defense ID card will need to stop by the Visitor Control Center, Exit 301 off I-70, to get a one-day pass. The Visitor Control Center opens at 8 a.m. on weekends. Passes can be obtained in advance by visiting https://pass.aie.army.mil/riley.
