A Fort Riley woman was transported to the hospital after she crashed in a construction zone on I-70 in St. Charles County at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Breyanna M. Carbone, 22, was driving west in a 2009 Honda Civic when she swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle in a construction zone, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. When she swerved, she struck the median wall and then travelled across all lanes before hitting the wall on the north side of the roadway.
MSHP reported Carbone sustained moderate injuries, and St. Charles County EMS transported her to SSM Health St. Joseph Lake St. Louis. The vehicle is considered totaled.
Carbone was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident, MSHP reported.
