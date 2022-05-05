The U.S. Army has announced the assignment of Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III as Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley. Meyer most recently served as the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3, United States Army Europe-Africa.
Meyer will take command from Maj. Gen. (Promotable) D. A. Sims during a change of command ceremony on May 11, at 10 a.m. on Cavalry Parade Field. Lieutenant General Robert P. White, Commanding General, III Corps and Fort Hood, will host the ceremony.
The change of command of ceremony is a longstanding military tradition that demonstrates the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. The passing of the unit colors during the ceremony signifies the transfer of the unit’s trust and loyalty to the new commander whose acceptance of the colors ensures that the unit is never without leadership.
Maj. Gen. Sims’ next assignment will be with the Joint Staff, Washington D.C.
Fort Riley is home to the Soldiers and families of the 1st Infantry Division known as the Big Red One, America’s oldest, continuously serving division, which celebrates its 105th anniversary this summer. There are approximately 15,000 active-duty service members assigned to Fort Riley with more than 18,000 family members, 29,000 veterans and retirees and 5,600 civilian employees who live in the region and/or work at the post. The 1st Infantry Division, as well as National Guard and Reserve units from several states, use the modern training facilities at Fort Riley to gain skills necessary to defend the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.