1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will bid farewell to current 1st Sustainment Brigade commander Col. Brian Olson and welcome incoming commander Col. Ricardo Jones during a change of command ceremony August 6 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will take place on Fort Riley’s Cavalry Parade Field.
Col. Jones, a Kansas City native, is arriving from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where he attended the Brigade Pre-Command Course. He was previously assigned as the battalion commander for 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Col. Olson has commanded the 1st Sustainment Brigade since July 2019. His next assignment will be at Fort Hood, Texas, with Headquarters, III Corps.
