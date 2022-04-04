April photo contest theme is ‘Earth Action’

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley are hosting their next photo of the month contest. The contest opened on April 4 and closes on April 30 at 5 p.m.
On the first Friday of each month, the winning photo of the prior month is featured on the 1st Infantry Division Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/1stinfantrydivision/. Additionally, for the remainder of the month, a copy of the winning photo is displayed in the entryway at Victory Hall, the 1st Infantry Division headquarters building. The winning photo will also be displayed as the 1ID Facebook cover photo.
This month’s photo theme is “Earth Action.” Individuals in the surrounding communities are encouraged to submit a photo that shows themselves or their family enjoying the outdoors. Some examples include, but are not limited to; walking a dog, playing basketball, outdoor spring cleaning, hiking, camping, having a meal outside, etc.
To participate, follow the 1st Infantry Division on Instagram, “like” the competition announcement (posted at the start of the contest), and submit a photo via direct message to the 1st Infantry Division’s Instagram. Parents or guardians are encouraged to submit photos on their child’s behalf.
The 1st Infantry Division congratulates our “Kids Creations” March photo contest winner, Jose Laurel. Jose is a 5th Grader at Oliver Brown Elementary, located within USD 383, Manhattan-Ogden Schools. Laurel’s artwork was also selected to be the cover image for the Oliver Brown yearbook.
This contest is not sponsored, administered or associated with Instagram. The winning photo does not imply U.S. Army endorsement. Entrants must be 13 years and older, submit their own creative work and that work must be in keeping with Army values and the monthly theme.
