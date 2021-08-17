The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will host this month’s Big Red One Year of Honor event Wednesday, Aug. 18. The day’s theme is “selfless service and commitment to community.”
The day begins with a 9:30 a.m. Commemoration Ceremony at Victory Park honoring Pvt. James W. Reese, who earned the Medal of Honor in August 1943 during World War II. Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general, will speak at the ceremony, highlighting Pvt. Reese’s bravery and perseverance as examples for today’s Soldiers.
The Big Red One Year of Honor Commemoration Ceremony will be live streamed via Facebook at 9:30 a.m. and can be viewed: https://www.facebook.com/BigRedOneYearOfHonor/posts/221115756686140
Following the Commemoration ceremony, Fort Riley will host a Leader Professional Development panel with five distinguished guests to discuss their ideas and experiences. The distinguished guests of the panel are Maj. Gen. (USMC Ret.) Charles F. Bolden, Jr., president and chief operations officer of the Charles F. Bolden Group; Dr. Brianna S. Nelson-Goff, KSU professor of the Conflict Resolution Program; Maribeth Kieffer, director of the Flint Hills Breadbasket; Brittany Scott, a Ware Elementary School teacher; and Stephanie Hilton, a Ware Elementary School teacher.
The panel will be live streamed on Facebook:
Leader Professional Development with Junior Leaders from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: https://www.facebook.com/BigRedOneYearOfHonor/posts/221122770018772
Leader Professional Development with Senior Leaders from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: https://www.facebook.com/BigRedOneYearOfHonor/posts/221124330018616
In the afternoon, Fort Riley will unveil the new street sign in honor of Pvt. James, the August Medal of Honor recipient. Details of his gallantry may be found on the First Division Museum website: https://www.fdmuseum.org/about-the-1st-infantry-division/medal-of-honor-recipients/pvt-james-w-reese/.
The Street Dedication Ceremony takes place at 4:00 p.m. and will also be live streamed via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigRedOneYearOfHonor/posts/221119150019134.
The Big Red One Year of Honor is a year-long observance of the 37 service members who earned the Medal of Honor while serving with the 1st Infantry Division. By extension, the campaign will enhance esprit-de-corps, foster leader development, and increase unit morale and cohesion through authentic examples of virtue, leadership, and living a life of honor.
