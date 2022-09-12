Fort Riley — Corvias Foundation today announced it has granted a scholarship to Shania Lewis, the spouse of an active-duty service member stationed at Fort Riley. Lewis joins the 17 other spouses chosen for Corvias Foundation’s 2022 military spouse scholarship, all of whom will receive a one-time scholarship of $5,000 to help them in their educational pursuits. Corvias Foundation, which has awarded more than $15 million to more than 500 military dependents, is a private foundation founded by Corvias Chairman John Picerne to support education opportunities for military families.
“Corvias Foundation was founded to support and empower the military family community, which faces significant and unique challenges that arise from the nature of the industry,” said Executive Director Maria Montalvo. “Military spouses in particular face incredibly high unemployment rates and wage gaps. Frequent moves, deployments, childcare needs and more are obstacles that all contribute to their career challenges. We established this scholarship program to combat these hardships and help military spouses earn a degree that will help provide for their families and their own professional future.”
Scholarship funds can be used by recipients for expenses associated with receiving their degrees, such as transportation to class, childcare, school fees and more.
“Military spouses make many sacrifices,” said Lewis. “Being away from family, your spouse and balancing a career is challenging. Yet we still find a way to ensure our families and friends are taken care of.”
“USAG Fort Riley is extremely proud of Ms. Lewis,” said Col Michael J. Foote, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley. “The $5,000 scholarship from Corvias is not only a great benefit to her, but demonstrates one of the many ways Corvias takes care of our Fort Riley soldiers and families every day. Best of luck to Shania in her pursuit of a college degree!“
Shania Lewis has a passion for information security. She is enrolled at Texas A&M University, Central Texas, where she is studying computer information systems with a concentration in cybersecurity. She loves yoga, walks with her dog and spending time with her family.
The 2022 military spouse scholarship recipients represent the 16th consecutive class to participate in this program. The scholars will be studying a wide range of specialties, including accounting, nursing, interior design, cybersecurity and more. To learn more about Corvias Foundation’s mission and work, visit www.corviasfoundation.org.
