Shania Lewis

Shania Lewis, pictured with her husband, is enrolled at Texas A&M University, Central Texas, where she is studying computer information systems with a concentration in cybersecurity.

 Courtesy Photo

Fort Riley — Corvias Foundation today announced it has granted a scholarship to Shania Lewis, the spouse of an active-duty service member stationed at Fort Riley. Lewis joins the 17 other spouses chosen for Corvias Foundation’s 2022 military spouse scholarship, all of whom will receive a one-time scholarship of $5,000 to help them in their educational pursuits. Corvias Foundation, which has awarded more than $15 million to more than 500 military dependents, is a private foundation founded by Corvias Chairman John Picerne to support education opportunities for military families.

“Corvias Foundation was founded to support and empower the military family community, which faces significant and unique challenges that arise from the nature of the industry,” said Executive Director Maria Montalvo. “Military spouses in particular face incredibly high unemployment rates and wage gaps. Frequent moves, deployments, childcare needs and more are obstacles that all contribute to their career challenges. We established this scholarship program to combat these hardships and help military spouses earn a degree that will help provide for their families and their own professional future.”

