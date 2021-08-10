Commissary CLICK2GO, the Defense Commissary Agency’s new online ordering and curbside delivery service, is now available at the Fort Riley Commissary.
According to Mr. Edmund Keifer, the store director, “This service really speaks to the needs of our customers who can now plan, order and pay for their purchases on-line and then just drive to the store to get them without having to get out of their vehicle.”
Here’s a brief rundown of Commissary CLICK2GO’s features:
- Easy-to-use navigation and search functions to help customers plan healthy meals
- Enhanced product information
- Robust recipe features
- Featured sales and promotions
- Upgraded mobile-friendly experience
- No service fee (waived on all orders for a limited time)
Information on how the service works is found on www.commissaries.com with dedicated sections such as “How CLICK2GO Works.” First-time customers will need to create an account.
In step with grocery shopping trends, DeCA is working to bring on-line ordering, payment and pick-up options to all commissary-eligible patrons. In early June the agency announced plans to expand Commissary CLICK2GO to all 236 commissaries worldwide, and the rollout status can be found on the agency’s web site.
“I encourage all our shoppers to access the CLICK2GO page on commissaries.com to learn more about it,” said Keifer.
Customers use a computer or mobile device to make their orders online where they select from commissary products offered based on the store’s stock assortment. After products are selected, the shopper selects a pickup time and pays for their order. At their appointed time they park in designated parking spaces where commissary workers bring their groceries. The Fort Riley Commissary CLICK2GO service launched August 9.
