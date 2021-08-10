Fort Riley invites the community to come out for Rock’n Riley music and street eats at Riley’s Community Center, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 12.
The event will feature local food trucks and music from the 1st Infantry Division Band, along with games and bounce houses for the kids, and games for adults. There will also be a beer tent for adults.
Food and beverages are available for purchase on site. Outside food or beverage is not permitted. Attendees can bring own lawn chairs or blankets for the free activities.
Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a DoD ID card will need to stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a pass. You can learn more about accessing Fort Riley by visiting https://home.army.mil/riley or by calling (785) 239-2982.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.