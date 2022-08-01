Princess Tea Party Meet and Greet

A Princess Tea Party Meet and Greet with all the princesses in attendance.

 Jennifer James • Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

Staff and volunteers of the Family Advocacy Program, Fort Riley Army Community Service, hosted their annual Daddy Daughter Tea Party on Saturday, July 23. More than 140 prince and princesses attended the event in costumes and gowns where they got to meet and have pictures taken with some of their favorite story book princesses, create arts and crafts projects, play games, participate in story time, dance, and most importantly spend time with their dads.

The annual event highlights the importance of a father’s role in the life of his children and allows dads to create lasting memories and spend time focused on their children.

Recommended for you