Senator Moran speaks with Specialist Tyler Nichols of Andover (left) and First Lieutenant Alex Thaip of Lawrence (right) of the 3rd Infantry Division. Specialist Nichols was recently named Soldier of the Quarter.
Senator Moran thanks Big Red One soldiers for their service.
Sergeant First Class Javelin Mills of Pomona (3rd Infantry Division) explains the live fire training exercise to Senator Moran.
Senator Moran speaks with Specialist David Zuk of Junction City of the 3rd Infantry Division and Commanding General Sims.
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) recently visited Eastern Europe with a bipartisan group of senators and met with 1st Infantry Division soldiers – deployed from Fort Riley – at a U.S. Army training base in Germany. Moran also met with Kansans assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division.
“While in Germany, I greatly appreciated being able to speak with Big Red One and Kansas soldiers to thank them for the sacrifice and commitment they make for their country and to the American people,” Moran said. “For over 100 years, Big Red One soldiers have guarded America’s freedom, and these brave men and women are proudly carrying on that mission.”
Moran said Major General Douglas Sims, 1st Infantry Division Commanding General, provided a briefing on their mission, and Moran had the opportunity to watch the Fighting First in action as they carried out live fire training operations.
“During the training exercise, I spoke with Sergeant First Class Javelin Mills of Pomona, who explained the exercise as tanks maneuvered to stop simulated enemy targets and provided cover fire for soldiers on the ground,” Moran said. “I greatly appreciated speaking with him about his experiences in the military and his service far from home and connecting over our small-town roots.”
