The Department of the Army has announced the upcoming 2021 rotation to Europe of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, which is stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas.
The 1st ABCT will replace the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and will participate in Atlantic Resolve exercises in support of the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners.
"The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is honored to deploy in support of Atlantic Resolve as a regionally allocated force in Europe,” said Col. Brian E. McCarthy, 1st ABCT commander. “It is a great privilege to aid in the preservation of peace by showcasing our Army's ability to project readiness across the globe. This brigade’s legacy of fighting and training alongside our European partners began in the fields of France during World War One. We are proud to uphold our dedication to a strong Europe, and once again stand with our allies and partners.”
