Jamie Peer (left) and Jill Glasenapp spoke to entrepreneurs about how they got their businesses started in a community forum last week.

Entrepreneurs looking for advice on how to start a new business in Junction City received some advice on how to do that from a few who have been there in a community forum hosted by Junction City Main Street at the C.L. Hoover Opera House last week.

Guest speakers Jill Glasenapp and Jamie Peer, both entrepreneurs who started their own businesses after being in the Army for many years that included being stationed at Fort Riley, emphasized the importance of finding balance between work and personal goals and said that need is what led to them starting their own businesses.