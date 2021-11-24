Surrounded by an industrial park and across a set of train tracks, FOUND 31 opened in Junction City on Nov. 13.
The store is on the old Acme Dairy farm property at 207 East Spruce St. The property boasts a two-level house, an old barn, milking shed and a guest house. Owner Kendra Dunbar and her husband, Dave Dunbar, bought the site before they saw it in December 2017, hoping they could use part of it as an event venue.
They have big plans for the rest of the property. The milking shed has been turned into a store that features eclectic refurbished furniture and home decor. The barn next to the milk shed will eventually become an event venue and the guest house could be an Airbnb in the future.
Contractors finished the sheet rock and the electrical in the milking shed on the second week of November, and, with everything complete, Kendra decided that it was a great time to open the store — just in time for the Holidays.
The Dunbar’s moved to Junction City from Edgewood, New Mexico, where Dave Dunbar was stationed with the U.S. Army. But now that he is stationed in Fort Riley and is about to retire, he is ready to put down some solid roots. Edgewood, New Mexico is also where Kendra Dunbar discovered her talents refinishing furniture and her passion for authentic antiques. Her mother is an interior designer as well, and her family also has another store in Onaga where they sell more of the refurbished furniture.
Kendra Dunbar said she only was going to sell things that she would buy, meaning she will not put items in her store that she personally does not like or for a price she would not get it for herself for.
Kendra Dunbar had the grand opening of FOUND 31 on the weekend of Nov. 13. The store was open to the public and ready for purchases. In addition to refurbished furniture, one can find candles, kitchen goods, ornaments, pillows, wall hangings and more in the store. While customers shopped at the opening, they could sip on hot chocolate and cider. Customers could even walk around the grounds and explore the property’s renovations.
“I love mixing old with the new,” Kendra Dunbar said, which is the reason she displays new candles on an antique shelf in the store. This is also the reason why customers will find refurbished furniture by Kendra as well as new products from vendors.
With the new edition of FOUND 31, Junction City has another home décor and furniture shop, but has also gained another family bringing their business and more shopping opportunities to the area.
