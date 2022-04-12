Windy with thunderstorms...possibly strong, especially early. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 39F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Three HD Karns Innovations Academy students in the Jobs for America’s Graduates – Kansas program will head to Dallas, Texas on May 4 to compete nationally to showcase skills attained in the JAG-K program. The three students placed first in the state competition April 5.
On April 5, JAG-K held its annual State Career Development Conference. Four students traveled to Barton Community College in Great Bend for the organization’s annual event.
More than 200 students from JAG-K programs across the state gathered at the event, held in person for the first time in three years. HD Karns Innovations Academy student Aydan McKinney competed in the Employability Skills competition, while Anthony Altieri, Cadence Sandlin and Charles Seamans competed in the Project Based Learning team competition.
Among the high school students who placed in competition were first place winners Anthony Altieri, Cadence Sandlin and Charles Seamans of the HD Karns Innovations Academy. The students are advancing to National CDC where they will compete against other JAG students from across the nation. The three local students will compete at Nationals May 4-8.
