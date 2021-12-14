Representatives of Freedom Fest JC came before the Geary County Commissioners last week to present their plan for Fourth of July celebrations in Junction City for the upcoming year and to ask for help in funding it.
This comes after the board of Sundown Salute, which typically takes place to celebrate the Fourth of July in Junction City, announced that much of the event will take place in Milford next year instead.
The commissioners did not make any motions or vote on anything concerning the event at the meeting, citing that the two organizations should communicate with one another to see whether they could work together for the celebrations before they offer funding.
Nate Butler, who helped form the Freedom Fest JC organization, spoke for the group at the commission meeting Dec. 6. Butler, who is also a city commissioner, said he came before the commissioners as a citizen.
Butler asked the county commissioners to partner with Freedom Fest JC to fund the event at $5,000, the same level they funded Sundown Salute in the past, through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“I think if we’re getting funded, it’s a great thing to fund them, and if they’re getting funded, I think it’s a great thing to fund us,” he said. “That’s my big ask this morning: to either fund it equally as they are or to fund both of us.”
Commissioner Trish Giordano said $5,000 is in their budget for Sundown Salute since they funded it at that level this year, but commissioner Alex Tyson said Sundown Salute did not ask the county commission for money thus far for next year’s event, however, he saw no reason not to provide funding for both events.
“My concern is constituents here, especially in my district that will not be able to attend anything out there in Milford. To be frank, we have a lot of low-income families in my district with no means of transportation,” Tyson said. “A lot of those kids and a lot of those families look forward to that celebration.”
Commissioner Keith Ascher asked how the organizations might work with each other and Giordano said they would like to see both parties come together on the Fourth of July celebrations. They determined they would like to see what could be worked out between them before making any motions.
“I see both sides,” Giordano said. “When Junction City does well and opens up businesses, the whole county does well.”
Butler said Freedom Fest JC came about because people contacted him concerned about not having a celebration in town.
“We are the largest city in the county with the county seat, and so our people would like to have an event here,” he said. “This is also really the home of the first infantry division. The first infantry division is right in our backyard so it’s great to have a place where they can come and celebrate without having to worry about long drives or whatever it might be.”
Butler said the event will not only allow people to party but will have economic impact on the community because people stay in the city for the event. It also allows community members who may not have transportation to celebrate the holiday in town.
Butler said a group of about 20 people gathered in November to determine interest in pursuing the event downtown, and after discussion, they unanimously decided to put on a fourth of July celebration event.
He said many of those in attendance served at previous Sundown Salutes or were on the planning team. He said because of their experience, they will help the organization put on a well-planned event that will attract people, vendors and concerts to the community.
The group is planning to hold the celebrations July 1-4. He said the group is still discussing what events to incorporate. Some of the events Butler said they are considering include vendors, games, a car show, motorcycle show, a sidewalk sale for businesses along the street, a dog show and a bike ride.
He said they discussed making July 2 the big day of the event, which would include a headliner band and fireworks show, as well as street bands afterward. Their idea is to end the event around 3 p.m. Monday, so people who want to can go attend Milford events.
“We’re also excited, as citizens of our community, to participate in the Sundown Salute Parade that they’ll bring downtown that’s coming. They’re going to provide that. They’re having the veteran’s ceremony, so I’m excited about going to the veteran’s ceremony as well,” Butler said. “My goal is to not be negative about what they’re doing or what we’re doing. My goal is to try to come together.”
Butler said the celebrations they are planning will cost around $150,000-$200,000 when all is said and done, so they are in the process of reaching out to entities for funding. The group will be a 501©(3) so people can donate toward the organization. They nominated board members and will vote on that this week, he said.
Butler said the Junction City Main Street organization agreed to partner with them to put on the event, as well.
