Freedom Fest includes exciting events for the upcoming 4th of July weekend. Among them is Freedom on Wheels, inspired by the play streets movement.
During Freedom on Wheels on July 2 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., community members have the opportunity to ride up and down Washington Street in Junction City on whatever non-motorized vehicle they choose.
Bicycles, tricycles, skateboards, strollers, skates and unicycles are examples of vehicles that can roll their way through downtown Junction City. All participants must wear a helmet while riding their preferred mode of travel.
Junction City Main Street will have booths on Sixth and Washington streets and Tenth and Washington streets. Attendees can drop by either booth to sign up for a chance to win a new children’s bicycle donated by Live Well Geary County.
Nutrition Fort will have a hydration station available, and the local Dillons has donated fresh fruit. Participants are welcome to add a touch of personality to their wheels at the crafting booth to ride on in style.
Susan Jagerson, director of Live Well Geary County and grant coordinator for Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathways to a Healthy Kansas, explained a goal of Live Well Geary County in partnership with Freedom on Wheels is to promote the use of alternative transportation and a safer community.
Live Well Geary County is supported through the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas community grant program funded by Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas. The Pathways initiative was established to support communities by providing the resources needed to engage people within those communities to live a healthier lifestyle and remove barriers to health.
Freedom on Wheels comes on the tail of a bike path initiative intended to make Seventh Street a safer street for those using alternative means of transportation. Live Well Geary County’s booth will have some information on the Seventh Street Bike Path as well as hiking and biking maps, safety information and bike safety coloring books available.
“(We are) hoping that adding this safer route and giving people access will promote a more active lifestyle and ultimately aid quality of life,” Jagerson said.
Live Well Geary County has partnered with Freedom on Wheels to offer free helmet and bike fittings and other safety resources. Live Well Geary County’s booth will be on the corner of Seventh and Washington streets. People can roll by around 10:20 a.m. for the raffle of the brand-new children’s bike.
Helmets donated by State Farm and 3Rivers Inc. will be given out, along with pre-owned bikes from the Junction City Police Department. Bikes and helmets will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis, along with proper fit.
