Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area hires new director

Lucinda Adams was hired as the new executive director of Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area.
Adams holds a Master’s degree in library science and Master’s and Bachelor of Arts degrees in history, all from Indiana University. She has had two stints at The State Historical Society of Missouri, serving as state coordinator of National History Day in Missouri in 2006-2007 and as the associate director of the Research Center-Kansas City since 2014.
“Not only has Adams demonstrated that she has exceptional work experience but that she is also uniquely suited for this position based on her knowledge of the history of the Greater Kansas City area, having established relationships with FFNHA partners and ideas for new partners and programs,” staff said.
Adams will begin her position at FFNHA starting July 25.
Congress designated Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area (FFNHA) nonprofit to work with the National Park Service and local organizations to tell the important freedom stories of the region. Major themes are the settlement of the frontier, the Border and Civil Wars on the western frontier and the enduring struggle for freedom.
More than 250 museums, historical societies and heritage sites partner with FFNHA in telling these stories. Within FFNHA’s boundaries are 3 million people and 30,000 square miles along the Kansas-Missouri border, including 41 counties in Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri.
The counties involved in Kansas are Allen, Anderson, Atchison, Bourbon, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Clay, Coffey, Crawford, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Labette, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, Montgomery, Neosho, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Wilson, Woodson and Wyandotte.
The counties involved in Missouri are Barton, Bates, Buchanan, Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte, Ray, St. Clair and Vernon.
