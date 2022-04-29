Geary County is one of 41 counties in the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area. Now, a sign welcomes drivers on I-70 to the designated area as they enter Geary County.
The Geary County Historical Society in Junction City and the First Territorial Capitol, located on Fort Riley, are two nearby official heritage area sites community members and tourists can visit.
Richard Dykstra, chair of the advisory board of the Geary County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, said he has talked about the necessity of a sign to inform people that Geary County is a part of the heritage area for years now. Last year, he spoke to County Commissioner Trish Giordano about it, and with her help and the help of Donna Price, CVB director, this year, it finally came to fruition.
“There are people who love to travel and do different things, and having the historical society involved and promoting the area and also having different places on Fort Riley people can see will bring people here,” Giordano said.
Heather Hagedorn, director of the Geary County Historical Society, said the focus of the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area is to tell the story of the Kansas/Missouri border war, enduring freedom and westward expansion. She said the historical society has been a member since 2015.
“We fall right on the western edge of the area that Freedom’s Frontier covers, but we are a really important area because we do have the First Territorial Capitol, which is located on post at this point, but at the time that it was built in 1855, it was in the early settlement of Pawnee Kansas,” she said. “It was that very first meeting place for what became known as the ‘Bogus Legislature’ as they were trying to vote on whether Kansas was going to be a free state or a slave state.”
The First Territorial Capitol was only the territorial capitol for five days in 1855. The capitol was moved east afterward, and the building now serves as a historic landmark. Enduring freedom continues to be a main theme in Geary County, Hagedorn said, especially with Fort Riley’s presence.
“Freedom’s Frontier really looks into diversity and what that freedom means for diverse people, and not only do we have the military here, but we also had buffalo soldiers stationed here for many years, so we fall under Freedom’s Frontier for a number of reasons,” she said. “We also were the meeting places for a lot of trails heading west: the Santa Fe Trail, and the Mormon Trail came through here.”
Price said she hopes the sign will peak people’s curiosity when they see it and prompt them to visit the area and learn more about Geary County’s history.
“It’s going to really help with awareness, because we have a lot of folks in Junction City who have never really heard about it, and because we have people coming in and out all the time, we need to make sure that we are giving that information out,” she said. “Whenever we have new soldiers or whomever we have coming in, we want them to know that we are a very welcoming community and we have been for over 100 years.”
