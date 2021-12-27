The Fresh Start Emergency Shelter at 136 W. 3rd St. closed their doors temporarily to the public Dec. 17.
Shanea Bea, president of the Board of Directors for Fresh Start Emergency Shelter, said the board voted 5-1 on Dec. 6 to close the shelter because of financial concerns and for the safety of shelter guests.
“The Fresh Start Emergency Shelter is facing ongoing safety, financial and legal barriers that are preventing the shelter from operating safely to the public,” Bea said.
Bea said the board is working to address the issues properly so the shelter can reopen and resume services as soon as possible. She said the board does not have a re-opening date as of yet.
The guests staying at the shelter were relocated to other housing and shelters by the closing date, including permanent housing in the community and temporary housing within hotels or other area shelters.
Board members relayed they contacted other area shelters to let them know of the closure so staff could prepare for more guests. Bea said she doesn’t know whether the closure will cause an overflow at other shelters.
The shelter staffed one full-time volunteer, the director, and other people volunteered on occasion. The board said the director will continue to work on a volunteer basis, so no loss of pay will occur in conjunction with the temporary closing of the shelter.
“The Fresh Start Emergency Shelter Board understands the important need of a shelter for our community and will continue to work diligently to resolve these legal barriers that the shelter is facing to reopen the shelter to the community as soon as possible,” Bea said.
The board did not reveal what sort of “legal barriers” the shelter is facing. Bea said questions may be directed to freshstartshelter@outlook.com.
