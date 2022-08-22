Fresh Start, Junction City’s emergency shelter, is getting its legs underneath it, officials said at a recent Geary County Commission meeting.
Karen Kilpatrick, secretary for the board at Fresh Start, said Aug. 15 that the shelter, which had closed in December 2021, is now open part time and working toward reopening full time. It’s operating four hours a day, and the board members are staffing it.
“Being a day shelter, it limits funding and grants we can apply for,” she said.
With the limited hours, Fresh Start offers basic laundry, hygiene and showers, clothing, and one meal a day, usually in the evening, Kilpatrick said. Eventually, they hope to be able to provide overnight shelter for those who need it.
“Our goal is to open fully, and we are shooting for September,” she said. “Then we can allow residents to stay the night, help them go out and find jobs. We are doing everything we can do to support the community and gathering support for additional funding.”
Before its closure, the shelter had a number of problems with funding, registration as a nonprofit entity, and staffing. The county government pulled its funding in May and didn’t include Fresh Start in the upcoming budget. Organizers are hoping that once all the paperwork comes through for its insurance, name change and nonprofit status, the county commission will be able to restore some of that money, which had been $12,000.
Finance officer Tami Robison said the organization, previously called Open Door, wouldn’t get back funding but could possibly get 2022 funding if there was money available in the budget. The organization also was not included in the 2023 budget.
Kilpatrick said Fresh Start now has experienced case managers from Konza Community Outreach on the board and is looking for ways to move forward.
“We had open house a few weeks ago,” she said. The event included tours, hot dogs and an adopt-a-room fundraiser to fix up the shelter’s spaces.
“The support has been amazing,” she said. “It’s kind of a renovation idea so to speak, get those prepared for residents.”
