Geary Community Hospital CEO Frank Corcoran will resign Sept. 13, GCH announced Aug. 16.
GCH Board of Trustees President Cecil Aska said Corcoran had expressed an interest in exploring “some other options.”
Outside of that, no explanation was offered for his resignation.
According to Aska, the hospital has begun the search for a new CEO and is in talks with Community Hospital Corporation — an organization GCH has contracted with and which Corcoran and previous CEO Don Smithburg work for.
“We’ll leave it to the board to figure out how we’re going to handle the interim situation (and) kind of go from there,” Aska said. “It came as a little surprise to us, so (we’re) just taking it one step at a time. All this is a little bit new to me so we’ll just walk through the steps.”
Corcoran had not returned a phone call asking for comment by press time on Monday.
The State of GCH
According to Aska, GCH’s financials were up slightly last month.
“There’s a slight uptick,” he said. “Hopefully that trend will continue in terms of the financials.”
The hospital has asked the county for financial assistance in the past and according to Aska, this is still on the table.
“I know they’ve got some funds that they are looking at and I’m thinking probably at the next board meeting we might be getting a little better insight as to what those numbers are going to look like,” he said. “I haven’t been involved with much of that conversation at this point, but I’m sure I’m getting ready to get more involved with that. But I know that we’re at least on (the county’s) radar. I couldn’t tell you what they’re anticipating for us. I know we’re at least on the radar in reference to those dollars."
